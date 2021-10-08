Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Six teams formed by Gurugram municipal body to implement Grap measures
gurugram news

Six teams formed by Gurugram municipal body to implement Grap measures

A team consisting of all executive engineers of the MCG along with assistant engineers and junior engineers has to identify stretches with high dust accumulation, and ensure environmental rules are followed by MCG contractors during construction of road, stormwater and sewerage line projects. (HT Archive)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 11:51 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

To check air pollution during stubble burning season, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) formed six teams to implement Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) measures across the city, a release issued by the civic body on Friday said.

The six teams have been assigned 17 different activities, such as mechanised cleaning and sweeping, issuing fines for the dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, sprinkling of water through tankers and machines, taking action against the use of burning of coal and wood in hotels and eateries, among other measures.

“In the orders issued by MCG commissioner, it is stated that it is necessary to take immediate measures to maintain the air quality index (AQI) in Gurugram and to reduce localised pollution as the stubble burning season commences. For this, responsibilities have been fixed by MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja and teams have been formulated,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO), MCG.

According to the orders, a team comprising MCG joint commissioner (headquarters) along with the senior sanitation inspector and the sanitation inspector will follow the action plan regarding mechanised cleaning and sweeping in their respective zones, prevention of the use of single-use plastic, curbs on waste burning, identifying pollution hotspots, monitor night patrolling of Grap measures, as well as ensure uncovered waste is not transported from one place to another.

Further, a team consisting of all MCG executive engineers, assistant engineers, junior engineers, senior sanitary inspectors, and sanitation inspectors will have to monitor violations related to open waste burning, transportation of construction material or C&D waste, check construction activities, and uncovered building materials kept at a construction site.

Along with this, the responsibility of scientifically disposing of C&D waste has been given to the executive engineer (Swachh Bharat Mission).

A team consisting of all executive engineers along with assistant engineers and junior engineers has to identify stretches with high dust accumulation, and ensure environmental rules are followed by MCG contractors during construction of road, stormwater, and sewerage line projects.

Executive engineers in the MCG’s horticulture wing have also been instructed to monitor the sprinkling of water on trees, roads, and open spaces through tankers and machines to check the accumulation of dust.

All executive engineers have also been assigned the task to take action against the use of burning coal and wood in hotels and eateries located in their respective areas.

