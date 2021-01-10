Slowdown in new Covid cases continues in district

With 73 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Sunday, the number of daily new infections in Gurugram continues to slow down for the sixth straight week, following a gradual decline from the third wave of cases that began in mid-November.

In the week ending January 10, Gurugram reported 404 new cases of Covid-19 — down from 442 reported the week prior. This was once again the lowest seven-day aggregate of new cases in several weeks.

Gurugram’s total tally of Covid-19, as of Sunday, stands at 57,488 cases, of which just under two percent of the cases are currently active. From 828 active patients a week ago, Gurugram’s count of active patients fell to 779 in the week ending January 10. Of these, only 79 are in hospitals, while 697 are under home isolation. Another three people are under observation at various district Covid care centres.

Meanwhile, the district saw only one new Covid-related death in the past week, taking the total toll to 347. Hospital bed occupancy rates are also currently at an all time low, with only 51 of 369 ICU beds in use. These include 253 ventilator beds, out of which only 19 are in use.

As per health department data, Gurugram has been testing an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 samples per day for Covid-19, with an average daily test positivity rate between 2 and 2.5 percent. This has been the case for over two weeks now.

With daily new infections and test positivity rates remaining low for two consecutive weeks, officials said there is a slim chance of another surge in cases taking place over the next month. This will allow them adequate time to focus on the vaccine roll-out plan set to be implemented on January 16. “By the look of the way things have been for the last two weeks, it is unlikely that we will face a large burden of contact tracing and active cases over the next fortnight. This will make things logistically easier for the vaccine camps,” said Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Gurugram.