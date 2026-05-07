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Sohna Road sinkhole widens a day after road collapse

A sewer line collapse on Sohna Road in Gurugram has caused a sinkhole to expand, prompting repairs as sewage continues to flow beneath.

Updated on: May 07, 2026 10:52 pm IST
By Abhishek Behl
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Gurugram: A day after a sewer line collapse caused a cave-in on Sohna Road near Subhash Chowk, the same spot sustained further damage on Thursday due to continuous flow of sewage underneath the road, officials said.

A view of the damaged stretch of theSohna Road (Parveen Kumar/HT)

On Thursday, a visit to the site revealed that the sinkhole, which was about 10-12 sqft on Wednesday, had expanded to around 25-30 sqft, requiring the barricading of about one-and-a-half lanes of the road.

This is the sixth time a portion of the same stretch of the Sohna highway has collapsed in three years.

According to officials, the National Highways Authority of India and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have initiated steps to repair the damaged road.

Officials said that following the cave-in on Wednesday, the NHAI barricaded the affected stretch and closed about 100 metres of one lane on the Gurugram-Sohna carriageway.

NHAI officials told HT on Thursdaythat the agency has asked the GMDA to divert the sewer line flow to facilitate repair as soon as the water is pumped out. The GMDA, meanwhile, said they were coordinating with the NHAI to get the storm water drain and road repaired at the earliest.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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