Special vaccination camps for teaching and non-teaching staff in Gurugram

The Gurugram health department will hold special Covid-19 vaccination camps for teaching and non-teaching staff of registered government and private schools following a government order aiming at 100% vaccination coverage among such staff by Teachers’ Day that falls on September 5.

In Gurugram, there are about 18,006 teaching and non-teaching staff. Of these, 17,717 have got at least one dose, said officials.

“Only 289 staff are left to get their first dose. We will have five special camps on Saturday, with at least 150 doses reserved for school staff. If required, we will administer more doses (including second doses) based on the footfall,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

The camps will be in government schools at Hailey Mandi, Pataudi, Wazirabad, Kasan and Garhi Harsaru and will be stocked with the Covishield vaccine.

On Wednesday, a state health department letter to all district chief medical officers directed them to hold special vaccination camps on September 4 and 5 to achieve the target.

As the schools have reopened in the district, the health department on Thursday appointed school Covid nodal officers. At least 12 doctors under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) will ensure Covid-19 guidelines are followed in classrooms. They will regularly visit schools to check whether they are adopting preventive measures in classrooms. Also, antigen testing kits have been provided to officers to test the symptomatic child in the school and ensure their timely isolation.

On Friday, over 22,911 doses were administered, out of which at least 14, 258 were given at government health centres and 8653 in private hospitals at 89 Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs). Vaccination on Saturday will be held at 47 government sites with a target to administer over 8850 doses through direct walk-in and online appointments. In the last eight months, over 2,458, 679 vaccine shots have been given.