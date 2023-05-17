25-yr-old man killed after speeding car hits stationary truck

Gurugram: A 25-year-old man was crushed to death when a speeding car hit a stationary truck on Golf Course Road near Sector 42 in the wee hours of Tuesday, Gurugram police said.

Gurugram, India-May 17, 2023: A Maruti Swift car hit a truck on Golf Course Road near Magnolias condominium, a worker died in this accident on Monday Night, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, 17 May 2023. (Photo/HT)(Pic to go with Debashish Karmakar's story)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the man was standing behind the stationary truck at the time of the incident at around 2.30am. They said the driver of the car, a Maruti Swift, was also injured. As per police, the car driver was in an inebriated state and probably had dozed off while driving.

Investigators said the car driver was returning to his home in Delhi after taking a U-turn from Genpact Chowk when the accident took place.

Police said that the deceased, identified as Shyam Kamat, along with five to six other workers which included his younger brother Dilip, were on Golf Course Road to fix electronic advertising boards.

Investigators said deceased Kamat remained trapped between both the vehicles for several minutes. They said the workers arranged an ambulance and rushed him to a nearby hospital in Sector 43, but doctors declared him dead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior police officer said the workers took the car driver hostage and he was not in a condition to even walk. “A police team reached the spot and arrested him. He had also sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital. In his medical examination, it was established that he was in an inebriated state,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the arrested car driver has been identified as Rajnish Kumar, a resident of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. He works with a hospital in Sector 27 and was on his way to Delhi in his friend’s car after consuming liquor.

On the basis of a complaint from the deceased’s brother, an FIR against the driver was registered under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sushant Lok police station on Tuesday, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday afternoon, police added.