Gurugram: A man died when a speeding car coming from the wrong side hit his motorcycle at the Dwarka Expressway roundabout on Saturday, Gurugram police said, adding that the pillion rider was injured.

Man killed after car hits bike on Dwarka e-way roundabout

As per police, the injured person Shobhit Kumar (24), had booked a two-wheeler ride from an app to travel to Jamalpur from Mohammadpur Jharsa.

Police said the deceased motorcyclist, identified as Anuj (23), reached the location and picked up Kumar. They were on the way to their destination when the accident took place at about 9.20am.

Investigators said the speeding car, a Maruti Swift, hit the motorcycle from the front. The impact of the accident was so severe that both Anuj and Kumar were thrown several feet away, they said.

As per police, the car driver did not stop after the accident and fled from the spot. However, passers-by had managed to note down the registration number of the car and later gave it to the police.

Police said the victims were rushed to a nearby private hospital in Sector 84 from where Anuj was shifted to another private hospital in Budhera, but succumbed to his injuries. He had sustained injuries to his head and chest, police added.

Kumar alleged that the car was coming from the Sector 86 main road and fled towards the National Highway (NH-48) using the Central Peripheral Road.

“We were on the way to our destination when the car suddenly hit us from the front. The impact of the collision was so severe that I lost consciousness and woke up at the hospital after several hours. I have sustained severe injuries in my head and fractured my left leg,” Kumar said.

On the basis of a complaint from Kumar, an FIR was registered against the unidentified car driver under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (hurting any person by acting so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 37 police station on Sunday, said police.

Police said the deceased person’s body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Sunday.

Police said the roundabout where the accident took place is in the intersection of the expressway, Central Peripheral Road and Sector 86 main road.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said police are investigating the case. “We are trying to gather details of the car owner. The car is registered in Pataudi. Once we get in touch with the owner, it will become clear who was driving the car at the time of the accident,” he said.

