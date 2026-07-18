Speeding SUV hits hatchback, chain collision leaves woman rider dead in Gurugram

Gurugram: A speeding SUV being driven on the wrong side of the road crashed into a parked hatchback, causing a chain collision and resulting in a woman’s death in Gurugram’s Sector 10, a police officer said on Friday. Hatchback that was crushed by the speeding SUV in Gurugram Sector 10. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The deceased was identified as Suman Saini, a native of Mustafabad, Yamuna Nagar, living with her husband in Sector-10, Gurugram. She was working with an automobile spare parts manufacturing company near Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road.

The accident occurred around 6.50 pm on Thursday when she was returning home on her two-wheeler.

The officer said she was waiting on the scooter at Kadipur Chowk in Sector-10 when the SUV from the wrong direction rammed a hatchback. The car slid backwards, hit the woman, who was crushed between the car that hit her and another car behind her.

The officer said that even wearing a helmet, she received a severe head injury, and the hatchback driver, Vir Pal, got bruises and cuts. Police said the passerby rushed to help the injured persons and took them to a nearby private hospital, where doctors referred Saini to a civil hospital in Sector-10A due to her critical condition.

Police said her family members shifted her to the other hospital, where he died during the treatment on Thursday night.

On the complaint of Saini’s husband, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector-10 police station on Friday. The body was also handed over to the family following an autopsy.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said the driver fled the scene soon after the crash, without even slowing down.

“We are trying to trace the car and the driver. CCTV cameras near the spot are being scanned,” he said.

Bacchan Singh, Saini’s uncle, quoting eyewitnesses, said that the impact of the collision was so severe that the two-wheeler was bent in the middle, while the hatchback was crumpled at the front.

Singh said Saini got married four years ago and was planning to have a child. “The accident has destroyed both families. We are shattered. The culprit should be given harsh punishment,” he added.