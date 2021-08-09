Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Stalker booked for abetting suicide of 17-year-old in Pataudi
gurugram news

Stalker booked for abetting suicide of 17-year-old in Pataudi

A 17-year-old girl committed suicide in Pataudi on Sunday over being harassed by a stalker, the police said
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Women protest against harassment. (HT Archive)

A 17-year-old girl committed suicide in Pataudi on Sunday over being harassed by a stalker, the police said. In a purported suicide note, the girl stated that a neighbour often molested her and harassed her by repeatedly asking her to marry him, the police said.

An FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pataudi police station on Sunday based on a complaint by the girl’s father. The suspect is yet to be arrested.

According to the complaint, the man waylaid the girl and her younger sister during their way to school, and often followed her to marketplaces and forcibly held her hand. He also used to call the girl at late night and harass her.

The police said that on August 7, the suspect had called her and asked her to elope with him, following which she informed her father and they confronted the man.

The police said the younger sister had informed her father about the incident, following which the suspect started threatening her. The girls’ father confronted the accused over the phone, but he continued to harass the girl, said Hitesh Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Manesar).

“The suspect apologised and promised not to repeat the action, but continued to do so,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP