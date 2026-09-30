Street plays at 30 Gurugram sites on Sep 30, Oct 1 under ‘Seva Sankalp’

Street plays will be staged at 30 locations across Gurugram on September 30 and October 1 under the “Namo Seva Ankahi Kahaniyan” programme, part of the ongoing Seva Sankalp campaign. The two-day programme will cover 10 government schools, 10 government colleges and 10 large villages, with five cultural troupes of the Haryana Department of Art and Cultural Affairs participating.
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Additional deputy commissioner (Gurugram) Sonu Bhatt, district nodal officer for the Seva Sankalp campaign, said each troupe would perform at a school, college and village at different times to ensure participation of students, residents and local communities. Performances will be held in schools in the morning, colleges in the afternoon and villages in the evening.
The district administration has coordinated with the education, higher education and development and panchayat departments. Local panchayats will announce the performances a day in advance, officials said.
District Information and Public Relations Officer Bijender Kumar said on September 30, the troupes will cover Sukhrali, Sector 14, Bahoda Kalan; Manesar, Sector 9A, Bas Padamka; Kanhai, Sector 52, Bhorkarka; Bandhwari, Jatauli Mandi, Pahari; and Gwal Pahari, Manesar, Baghanaki.
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On October 1, they will cover Chakkarpur, Dronacharya Government College, Bhora Khurd; Manesar, Sidhrawali, Sidhrawali; Sarhaul, Rithoj, Ghamroj; Kasan, Pataudi, Jamalpur; and Sadhrana, Farrukhnagar, Sultanpur.
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On October 1, they will cover Chakkarpur, Dronacharya Government College, Bhora Khurd; Manesar, Sidhrawali, Sidhrawali; Sarhaul, Rithoj, Ghamroj; Kasan, Pataudi, Jamalpur; and Sadhrana, Farrukhnagar, Sultanpur.
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Seva Sankalp will continue across the district until October 17. It is described as a Bharatiya Janata Party-led national campaign running from September 17 to October 17, 2026, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life. The campaign has 13 “service” activities, including the street-play series, to showcase government welfare schemes and mobilise citizens around the “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision.
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest.
Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents.
Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure.
Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing.
Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity.
Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations.
Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling.
A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.