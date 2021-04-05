Summer has arrived: Thieves target inverter batteries

Gurugram Police on Sunday booked six unidentified members of a gang allegedly involved in stealing inverter batteries from residential areas across the city.

At least 26 cases of inverter battery theft have already been registered since January this year against 39 last year. Demand for these batteries go up in summers to beat the heat amid power cuts.

The latest incident was reported on Sunday from Sector 46 where the victim said that they found their main door locked from the outside at around 4.30 pm.

Sumer Rao said he went out onto the balcony and raised an alarm following which a passerby stopped and opened his main door of the apartment on the first floor. “When we came down we found that our double battery inverter was dismantled and batteries were missing from the cabinet,” he said.

A case under section 380 (theft) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 50 police station on Sunday.

Police said this was the sixth theft reported within a week from a residential area.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said, “We have recovered CCTV footage from different areas and are yet to identify the gang members. The investigation is being conducted by the crime teams and the suspects will be arrested soon,” he said.

Sangwan said the same gang was involved in stealing batteries from shops. “The demand for the inverters and batteries goes up during summers. The thieves sell the stolen goods to other shopkeepers. We had arrested four shopkeepers last year who were involved in buying these stolen batteries. We are keeping an eye on them,” he said.

About eight incidents of battery and inverter shop break-ins have already been reported in March.

Police said this gang has been using a white Swift car. Its members are usually armed with no fear of the police or law and order, aghast residents claim.

Sangwan said a second-hand battery is sold for nearly ₹3,000 and are used in rented inverters.