Suspended Gurugram cop faces inquiry over campaigning for wife in Rewari municipal polls

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against a sub-inspector (SI) of Gurugram police after he was suspended from duty for allegedly campaigning for his wife in a municipal election in Rewari district, officials said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials said that SI Narender was attached to Gurugram police lines and went to Rewari to allegedly campaign for his wife Sudesh Devi who is contesting elections for the post of councillor, ward number 18. He was suspended on Thursday following which the inquiry under Punjab Police Rules was initiated against him. An officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of police will be conducting the inquiry, they added.

Abhilaksh Joshi, assistant commissioner of police(ACP) (headquarters), said that a person from Rewari sent a complaint to Gurugram police on Wednesday along with photographic evidence stating a serving officer of the police force took part in an election campaign for his wife. “The photographs and other evidence were enough to place him under suspension and initiate the inquiry,” he informed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joshi said that the detailed inquiry will reveal the timeframe of the SI’s involvement in the campaign. “The inquiry will also inform us he was campaigning in Rewari while being on duty or leave,” he added, The ACP further that besides violating service rules, the SI also allegedly violated the model code of conduct during the campaign. “The Rewari district administration has also taken cognizance of the model code of conduct violation,” he said.

Another senior police officer, privy to the matter, said that the complainant not only filed the complaint with Gurugram police but also with the state election commission, Rewari district election officer, and other concerned authorities in the state government. “The SI is a resident of Jhabua, Rewari. It seems the complainant knew about his profession and how he was blatantly violating service rules by taking part in the campaign for his wife,” Joshi noted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}