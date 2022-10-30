Teenage boy falls to death after meeting friend at Sector 45 condominium

Gurugram: A teenage boy allegedly fell to his death at a Sector 45 condominium on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at about 1.30pm after the 17-year-old left his friend’s apartment. According to cops, the deceased boy was a class 12 student of a prominent private school in Sector 45. He lived in a house in Sector 45 and reached the condominium on foot to meet his friend. CCTV camera footage from the condominium entrance shows the boy entering the premises at 12.54pm, cops added.

Sub-inspector Yogender Kumar, additional station house officer, Sector 40 police station, said that the boy’s friend lived in an apartment on the fourth floor of the condominium.“The boy met him and then left but instead of going to the ground floor, he went up to the eighth floor using the elevator,” he informed. The boy was then found dead in the parking space after allegedly falling down. “No suicide note has been recovered yet and the boy’s mobile phone was found at the spot,” he added. No CCTV cameras are installed in the stairwell of the building and hence his movements could not be tracked, police informed.

The boy’s family members said that he left home to borrow a book from his friend. According to them, he never visited the condominium in the past. His family hails from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh and settled in Gurugram about seven years ago. The boy’s father, who owns an export business, filed a complaint at the Sector 40 police station alleging that his son was murdered. “We are investigating to ascertain whether it is a case of suicide or homicide,” Kumar added. The body will be handed over to the family after an autopsy on Sunday.

