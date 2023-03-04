Gurugram: Ten suspects were arrested for allegedly blocking a main road in DLF Phase-II on Thursday, police said.

Ten held for creating ruckus, blocking road in Gurugram

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the suspects were creating a ruckus after parking their vehicles in the middle of the road, leading to a complete disruption of traffic movement towards National Highway (NH-48). The incident took place around 4pm, police added.

Investigators said the suspects alleged that the road was built in their private plot and said that they won a court case on it. Police said three cars used to block the road were also seized.

According to police, a few of the suspects managed to escape from the spot as soon as police emergency response vehicles reached the spot soon after receiving complaints about the blockade. The suspects were later taken to DLF Phase-II police station.

Inspector Satender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of DLF Phase-II police station, said the prime suspect has been identified as Satbir Sharma, a resident of Sikanderpur Ghosi in DLF Phase-I.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sharma alleged that he had won a court case against a developer who was paying rent for his plot. However, the developer stopped paying the rent for the past three years and that is why he blocked the road,” SHO Singh said.

Police said Sharma had no documents to support his allegations.

“They had initially resisted the police action after which we dealt with them in a stern manner,” the SHO said, adding that the suspects were later granted bail.

On a complaint given by assistant sub-inspector Parveen Kumar, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 283 (causing danger, obstruction or injury in any public way) and 341 (wrongful restrain) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase-II police station on Thursday evening, police added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}