The Outsider: Building global opportunities from Gurugram

Fifty-four-year-old Sajjan Deswal always believed education wasn’t limited to classrooms, degrees, qualifications, or even geographical boundaries. It meant creating opportunities and helping young people step out of their comfort zones and build their careers.

Sajjan Deshwal (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Sajjan, who shifted to Gurugram in 2006 from Jind, said he has witnessed the city’s transformation from a scattered town into India’s most sought-after urban hub. When he moved here, he dreamt of establishing a polytechnic college and a business school in Gurugram.

Sajjan said his goal is to support young students seeking opportunities to study and work abroad. Through his association with Kingsmead International, a study abroad and visa consultancy in Sector 44, Gurugram, he said he sees the city as a hub for connecting Indian talent with global opportunities.

“The world has become an opportunity for the young generation, and it is our responsibility is to help them make informed decisions about their future,” he said.

According to him, international education is not just about securing admission or processing an application. Students need to understand the right course, institution, destination, as well as the costs, eligibility requirements, career prospects, and long-term implications of their choices.

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{{^usCountry}} Sajjan said that the growing interest in destinations such as the UK, Europe, and Australia reflects a broader change in aspirations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sajjan said that the growing interest in destinations such as the UK, Europe, and Australia reflects a broader change in aspirations. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Gurugram’s global ambitions must extend beyond its corporate towers and business districts, he added.

According to him, better civic services are directly linked to Gurugram’s ability to attract and retain businesses, professionals and families. A city aspiring to compete globally must offer not only jobs and investment opportunities but also a dependable quality of life, he said.

Gurugram has already shown that it can create opportunities on a remarkable scale. Its next challenge is to build the civic ecosystem around them, said Sajjan.

For Sajjan, the city’s next chapter should be about connecting with the world while making Gurugram a better place to live.

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Sajjan Deswal, a resident of Sector 44 is an educationist and director in one of Gurugram’s private universities