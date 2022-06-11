Thieves flee with DHBVN equipment in Gurugram’s Sector 12, one held

GuA group of thieves decamped with Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited’s (DHBVN) repair equipment kept outside its complaint office in Sector 12 around 3am on Friday, police said, adding they arrested one of them the same evening.

They also recovered the vehicle used in the theft and the stolen materials. He was granted bail on Saturday, they said.

Police said at least two to three more suspects involved in the theft are still at large and efforts are on to arrest them.

Police identified the arrested man as Tahir Ali (19), from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and said he worked in a scrapyard located near the complaint centre.

“One of the other suspects owns the yard. He has not been traced yet. His shop was found locked. Ali said they wanted to sell the items and split the money,” a senior police officer said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that an investigation was going on. “Police are trying to trace the locations of suspects who are on the run,” he said.

According to police, the thieves had brought a pickup van, in which they loaded all the government equipment, and fled.

Based on a complaint by DHBVN junior engineer Rajesh Kumar, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 34 (common intention) and 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station on Friday evening, police said.

Kumar alleged that the thieves fled with wires of different dimensions and some other equipment from the spot in a pick-up van. He alleged that one of the employees at the centre spotted the van and noted down its registration number.

Kumar said DHBVN staff are present at the complaint centre round the clock. “Some of the stolen items were new while some of them were stored there for carrying out repair work on supply lines,” he said.