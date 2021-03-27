This Holi, farmers near Haryana-Rajasthan border will burn copies of farm laws, not asura

: Farmers protesting near Shahjahanpur-Jaisinghpur Khera on the Haryana-Rajasthan border will mark the upcoming Holi festival by burning copies of three farm laws that were passed by the central government in 2020. According to the farmers, they will burn copies of the farm laws as part of Holika Dahan — a pyre lighting ritual symbolising the victory of good over evil, an asura, on the eve of Holi.

They said that the act is to “demonstrate their anger against the government’s refusal to accept the legitimate demands of the farmers”.

Farmers from across India have been protesting against the three new farm laws that were passed by the central government in September 2020. According to the protesting farmers, the new laws might leave them at the mercy of private corporations and end the minimum support price (MSP) for important crops.

Sanjay Madhav, a member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) — the umbrella body of farmer unions protesting near Delhi borders — and the state convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) in Rajasthan, said that the farmers will burn copies of the farm laws and “remember the sacrifices of people who died during the course of the agitation”.

“More than 300 farmers have sacrificed their lives since the movement against these black laws started. Can’t mark a festival without remembering their sacrifices. We will remember the sacrifices of our brothers and sisters and take a pledge to continue this agitation till the laws are repealed. We will burn copies of the farm laws during Holika Dahan and strengthen our agitation till the government repeals these laws,” said Madhav.

Also, several cultural programmes have been organised at the protest site ahead of Holi. Performers from the Shekhawati region in Rajasthan joined the agitation on Saturday. “Holi is celebrated days in advance in this region. Folk artistes from the Shekhawati region joined us today, and voiced support for the farmers through their songs and performances,” he added.

Madhav also said that a group of supporters from northern Rajasthan will join the agitation on Sunday, and other farmer groups are expected to join the protest in April. “We are expecting the numbers of protesters to swell by the first week of April. Farmers who were occupied with the crops will be back soon,” said Madhav.