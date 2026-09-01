Three stations on the upcoming Gurugram Metro corridor, Sector 45, Sector 39 (Cyber Park) and Sector 33 near the metro depot, will be developed as multi-modal transport hubs to provide seamless last-mile connectivity, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said on Monday.

Three Gurugram Metro stations to be developed as multi-modal transport hubs

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The proposed multi-modal project is currently at the design stage, with the design to be finalised based on inputs from different agencies. The construction and design of the metro station will be carried out by Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL). GMDA officials said a decision on the cost and funding of additional construction outside the scope of the Gurugram Metro project will be taken after receiving the state government’s consent.

The development came after metro authorities presented the proposed multi-modal design for Sector 45 metro station at a meeting chaired by additional GMDA CEO Vishwajeet Chaudhary on Monday. Officials said the proposal will be finalised after GMDA, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the key stakeholder agencies, submit their objections and suggestions.

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{{^usCountry}} “The metro authorities outlined the plan to develop Sector 45 metro station as multi-modal, and it provides for the integration of facilities such as city buses, autos, and private vehicles to be integrated into the station design. Commuters in different modes will be able to seamlessly use the metro. There would be bus bays, auto stands, and footpaths to ease the entry and exit of passengers. Also, the design is proposed to be in sync with the amenities in the vicinity of the station,” said a senior GMDA official, who was present in the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The metro authorities outlined the plan to develop Sector 45 metro station as multi-modal, and it provides for the integration of facilities such as city buses, autos, and private vehicles to be integrated into the station design. Commuters in different modes will be able to seamlessly use the metro. There would be bus bays, auto stands, and footpaths to ease the entry and exit of passengers. Also, the design is proposed to be in sync with the amenities in the vicinity of the station,” said a senior GMDA official, who was present in the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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GMDA officials said Sector 39 (Cyber Park station) and the Sector 33 metro station near the metro depot have also been proposed as multi-modal stations. “Discussions were also held on removal of utilities around these stations so as to develop facilities as per multi-modal norms,” said a GMDA official.

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A senior GMRL official said the objective was to establish transport hubs at key metro stations that integrate buses, e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, providing seamless transfer options and reducing the time and effort required for last-mile connectivity. “The goal is to ensure a seamless commute for passengers and to provide them last-mile connectivity. Initially three stations are being taken up,” the official said.

Rajesh Kaushik, senior town planner, MCG, who was present in the meeting, said the hubs should have skywalks for pedestrians that could also connect nearby commercial complexes, including offices and malls. “All the metro stations in the city can be developed as transport hubs, and adding skywalks and multiple entry and exit points will also reduce congestion at the stations,” he said.

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Sector 45 was earlier identified as the first metro station for multi-modal integration. The latest proposal expands the plan to include Sector 39 and Sector 33.