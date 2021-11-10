Three held for murdering Badshahpur resident over refusal to drink whiskey

The police on Wednesday arrested three men for allegedly killing a 28-year-old Badshahpur resident last month in an altercation that broke out when they met for consuming liquor. The victim, refusing their offers of whiskey, asked for beer due to which an altercation broke out and the trio smothered him to death, stuffed his body in a sack and threw it in the Aravallis, the police said.

The incident was reported to the police on October 16 by a Maruti Kunj resident who had gone to the Aravallis and found a human leg stuffed in the sack, when he stopped to relieve himself.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the body was in a decomposed state and had been lying in Aravallis for almost a week. “Investigation was handed over to the crime investigation unit that identified the deceased as Hitesh Yadav alias Bacha of Kherki Daula. He was missing since October 9 night, and the family had lodged a missing person’s report,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Mahipal alias Gujjar, Vikram alias Landy and Dinesh alias Desha of Kherki Daula.

Sangwan said the suspects were arrested after several rounds of questioning by the crime teams. “They have confessed to the crime and revealed that on October 9 night, Yadav had come to their house to consume alcohol. The three suspects, brothers, and Yadav got into a tiff when Yadav asked for chilled beer. They asked him to have whisky but he refused, which led to the altercation. One of the brothers picked up a stick and started assaulting him,” he said.

The police said the trio brutally assaulted him and then smothered him to death.

Sangwan said that upon realising that he was dead, they stuffed his body in a sack and threw it in a forest area. They also tried to burn his face so that police could not identify him.

The police said that the suspects were repeat offenders with criminal backgrounds and were jailed several times for murder attempts, assaults and loots. They were also jailed for a murder and gang rape case recently, and were currently out on bail.