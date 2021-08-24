Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Three illegal under-construction colonies demolished on Gurugram outskirts
gurugram news

Three illegal under-construction colonies demolished on Gurugram outskirts

DTCP officials said that two colonies were being developed in Khwaspur and one in the other village, across seven to eight acres in total, without seeking permission from the authorities concerned
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Road network and boundary walls were demolished in the illegal colonies.

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday demolished three illegal under-construction colonies in Khwaspur and Babra Bakipur of Farrukhnagar block, on the outskirts of the city.

DTCP officials said that two colonies were being developed in Khwaspur and one in the other village, across seven to eight acres in total, without seeking permission from the authorities concerned.

The demolition drive started around 11.30am but faced strong resistance from villagers, as the majority of buyers in the three colonies were locals.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that they received complaints on the CM Window and also directly from locals that illegal development, sale and purchase of plots was taking place in these colonies. “The villagers opposed the drive and said that they had been duped by property dealers. We told them clearly that illegal constructions would not be allowed and with the help of a large police team, carried out the drive. We will also take action against property dealers,” he said.

Bhath also said that they have started taking action against violators at the early stage of construction to ensure minimal losses to buyers.

RELATED STORIES

DTCP officials said that two earthmoving machines were pressed into service for the drives. “Road network and boundary walls were demolished in these colonies. One structure, which appeared to be an office of property dealers, was also demolished. We have also asked people not to invest in such illegal colonies,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

After spree of cold-blooded killings, suspect surrenders

MCG allows diesel, CNG autos to ply in electric zone

Gurugram murder spree: Hard to believe suspect killed four, say neighbours

60K Covid vaccines to be administered in mega drive on August 27
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP