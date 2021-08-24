Three illegal under-construction colonies demolished on Gurugram outskirts

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday demolished three illegal under-construction colonies in Khwaspur and Babra Bakipur of Farrukhnagar block, on the outskirts of the city.

DTCP officials said that two colonies were being developed in Khwaspur and one in the other village, across seven to eight acres in total, without seeking permission from the authorities concerned.

The demolition drive started around 11.30am but faced strong resistance from villagers, as the majority of buyers in the three colonies were locals.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that they received complaints on the CM Window and also directly from locals that illegal development, sale and purchase of plots was taking place in these colonies. “The villagers opposed the drive and said that they had been duped by property dealers. We told them clearly that illegal constructions would not be allowed and with the help of a large police team, carried out the drive. We will also take action against property dealers,” he said.

Bhath also said that they have started taking action against violators at the early stage of construction to ensure minimal losses to buyers.

DTCP officials said that two earthmoving machines were pressed into service for the drives. “Road network and boundary walls were demolished in these colonies. One structure, which appeared to be an office of property dealers, was also demolished. We have also asked people not to invest in such illegal colonies,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement).