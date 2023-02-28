Gurugram: Three more suspects, including the main conspirator, allegedly linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of cab driver Rahul Solanki last week, Gurugram police said on Monday.

Three more, including prime suspect, held in Solanki murder case

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Solanki was shot dead by two masked men in front of his residence at Saraswati Enclave in Sector 10 on February 21.

As per police, the suspects have been identified as Amit, Mayank and Mohit Nagar alias Jaikal.

They were arrested by a crime branch team of Sector 10 from Sector 6 on Sunday night.

Police said Amit, the prime suspect in Solanki’s murder, is the oldest son of Vijender, who was murdered along with his driver Rajender in Gadoli, Rajasthan, on November 21, 2012.

Solanki (38) was convicted and sentenced to a life term in that case. He came out on bail a couple of years ago after he appealed the verdict before the high court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to investigators, Amit (28), waited for more than a decade to avenge his father’s murder.

According to police, Amit was lodged in Tihar jail and had come out hardly a month ago after getting bail.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Amit, Mayank and Jaikal had reached the spot on a motorcycle at about 10.30pm on February 21, and opened fire on Solanki, killing him on the spot.

“Amit, the prime conspirator, was waiting to avenge his father’s murder for the last 10 years. The suspect has admitted that he killed Solanki in revenge. A countrymade pistol was also recovered from the suspect,” the ACP said.

Investigators said while in Bhondsi jail for Vijender’s murder, Solanki got associated with the Kaushal gang in 2013.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, Amit, in order to take revenge, later joined the Bishnoi gang and started committing crimes for him in Delhi.

Police said after getting prominence for his criminal activities in the gang, he decided to execute his long-pending plan to kill Solanki after coming out of jail.

The bodies of Vijender and his driver were recovered from a vehicle near a private school in Sector 10 on the morning of November 21, 2012, police said. A private security guard had spotted blood dripping out of the vehicle and alerted police.