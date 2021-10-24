Three new dengue cases, tally expected to peak in next fortnight

Even as the number of dengue cases in Gurugram has hit a six-year high in 2021, reaching a tally of 212 cases with three new cases on Sunday, officials of the health department are expecting more cases to be reported over the next fortnight.

Officials said that they have also increased the bed capacity at the dengue ward in Civil Hospital, Sector 10, due to an increase in the number of hospitalisations.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram district, said, “We will see a rise in dengue cases for another 10-15 days. As hospitalisations have also increased, we have increased the bed capacity at Civil Hospital in Sector 10 with 12 new beds added to the emergency (ward). The hospital already has a 30-bed dengue ward.”

Prior to 2021, the dengue cases in Gurugram were highest in 2015, when over 470 cases of the vector-borne disease were reported in the city. According to the health department data, subsequently, 86, 66, 94, 22 and 51 cases of dengue were recorded in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

According to the daily dengue and malaria bulletin issued by the district administration on Sunday, a total of 13,061 notices have been issued in the district so far for larvae breeding. On Sunday, larvae breeding was found in 72 houses across the district.

The chief medical officer said that the intermittent spells of rain that the city is receiving will help reduce cases.

“Although there is a fear of fever cases increasing due to rain, these rains can prove to be helpful as it will help in decreasing the temperature, which will further lead to killing of larvae. With winter approaching, cases will reduce naturally,” Yadav said.

Earlier this week, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) started its citywide fogging drive from Sector 4. Officials said that on Wednesday, the civic body procured around a dozen new fogging machines to launch the drive.

During a House meeting on October 11, the MCG decided to procure fogging machines as well as start a citywide fogging drive, after councillors raised the issue of poor fumigation due to broken equipment.