Three suspects arrested for stealing motorcycle at gunpoint from highway in Gurugram

A crime branch arrested three suspects for allegedly robbing a man of his motorcycle at gunpoint on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on September 27, police said Monday.

Police said the suspects were arrested on Sunday and the stolen motorcycle and a countrymade firearm was recovered from their possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said all three are being questioned to ascertain their involvement in other robbery and loot incidents on highways.

Police said the robbery victim, Ashok Kumar, was returning to Rampura after finishing his duty at a mall in Badshahpur around 10pm on September 27 when two suspects on a motorcycle intercepted him on SPR. Police said that one more suspect on another motorcycle arrived at the spot right behind the duo.

Police said one of the suspects pulled out a pistol and pointed it at Kumar, before snatching the motorcycle keys from him. Police said they made him get off the vehicle and also took away his mobile phone before fleeing towards Shikohpur with the phone and the motorcycle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR against unidentified suspects was registered under sections 34 (common intention) and 392 (robbery) of Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Kherki Daula police station on September 28, said police.