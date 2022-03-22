Three suspects booked for slitting man’s throat following dispute at Holi party

Three people were booked for allegedly slitting the throat of a man over a petty dispute during Holi celebrations on Friday in Chakkarpur in Gurugram’s Sector 28, said the police on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Rakesh Yadav (35), is a resident of Chakkarpur. The suspects have been identified as Naresh Kumar Yadav (42) and Sunny (22). Police said a third man involved in the incident was not known to Rakesh.

Based on a complaint registered by Rakesh, police registered an FIR against the three suspects under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Saturday night.

According to the complaint, Rakesh allegedly had an argument with Naresh during a New Year’s dinner party on January 1 organised at the latter’s house in Chakkarpur. Rakesh went to Naresh’s house again on Holi to end the dispute but an argument broke out between them again.

When Rakesh was leaving the house, Naresh allegedly came from behind and slit Rakesh’s throat with a sharp knife. “Naresh tried to attack me again but I held his hand, after which the trio fled,” said police quoting Rakesh’s complaint.

Police said Rakesh had wrapped a piece of cloth around his neck and ran for at least 400m and approached his friend Monty (identified by first name), who rushed him to a private hospital in Sector 43. Quoting medical reports, police said the injury could have resulted in Rakesh’s death had it not been for the timely treatment.

Inspector Anil Kumar, station house officer of DLF Sector 29 police station, said the three suspects are on the run and police are trying to trace them.

