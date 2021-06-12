Thunderstorm likely over next three days in Gurugram: IMD

Gurugram is likely to receive rain over the next four days along with thunderstorm and lightning, according to forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD also issued an “orange alert” for the district, which is indicates a risk to people and property, and possible disruption in communication.The alert is normal for this time of the year and the department had issued one last month too.

An official said rain could cause waterlogging at several locations in the city, especially low-lying regions.

“We expect waterlogging in low-lying areas or disruption in electricity and water supply. Due to rain, roads might be slippery along with low visibility, so traffic authorities should be prepared,” said an official from MeT Chandigarh.

The IMD said winds of speed 40-50 kmph are expected at isolated places.

With this, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to drop by two to three degrees and would around 33-34 degrees Celsius (°C). However, the minimum temperature will remain around 26°C.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said, “The National Capital Region (NCR) will be receiving pre-monsoon showers over the next few days as conditions are favourable for light to moderate rain. We are receiving easterly winds that are carrying moisture and a trough has also formed over Punjab-Haryana along which the monsoon activity is moving along. Some parts of Haryana have already received rainfall which will advance toward Gurugram-Faridabad by Sunday.”

In the past few days, the city’s maximum temperature was close to 40°C almost daily, which is normal for this time of the year. However, on Saturday, it dropped to 36.4°C. Minimum temperature was 28.2°C, which was two degrees above normal.

Air Quality

The air quality in Delhi-NCR region is also likely to improve, as Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi in its weather bulletin on Saturday said that the air quality is likely to remain in moderate to satisfactory category over the next five days.

On Saturday, Gurugram’s air quality was in moderate zone with an air quality index of 142 according to Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI bulletin.