Top Gurugram officials take stock of abandoned vehicles

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 20, 2025 06:20 AM IST

The deputy commissioner also instructed officials to promptly clear waste and debris from vacant plots, green belts, footpaths, and other public spaces.

The deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar and municipal commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg on Sunday directed officials to remove scrap vehicles from government land and place jersey barriers along national highways where garbage is frequently dumped. The instructions were given during an inspection of the city’s cleanliness condition.

(Representative image) The instructions were given during an inspection of the city’s cleanliness condition (HT Archive)
(Representative image) The instructions were given during an inspection of the city's cleanliness condition (HT Archive)

The DC and municipal commissioner said these measures will prevent waste from being blown or washed into roadside drains, thereby curtailing blockages and reducing health hazards. The inspection team visited Rajiv Chowk, Naharpur Rupa, Hero Honda Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Sohna Road, Vatika Chowk, Badshahpur, Kaderpur Road, Golf Course Road, and sectors 55, 56, and 57 to assess the sanitation conditions.

The deputy commissioner instructed officials to promptly clear waste and debris from vacant plots, green belts, footpaths, and other public spaces.

Further, Garg urged the residents to cooperate by disposing waste responsibly and refraining from littering in public areas.

