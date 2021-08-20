Trace rainfall pulls down maximum temperature by eight degrees

A few parts of the city received light rain on Friday that caused an eight-degree dip in the maximum temperature on the day.

On Thursday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4°C, which was four degrees above the normal, and a minimum temperature of 25.7°C. Following trace rainfall on Friday, the maximum temperature was 29°C, five degrees below the normal, while the minimum was largely unchanged, at 25.6°C.

The city witnessed light rain at scattered places from noon, with the rainfall recorded as trace, an amount of rainfall that is greater than zero but too little to be measured.

The temperature is likely to drop further by Sunday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a “yellow alert” weather warning, predicting heavy rain with thunderstorms, lightning and squall. According to the weekly forecast of IMD, one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are likely in the city till August 24.

“Today (Friday), rain activity was lesser in Delhi-NCR, but the intensity is likely to pick up over the next two days. Temperatures have already reduced in the region, and we might see a further drop,” a senior IMD official said.

Over the next four days, the maximum temperature in Gurugram is likely to be between 31-33°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 27-29°C.

Meanwhile, despite the rain, the air quality in the city did not improve and continued to remain in the moderate zone of the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily air quality bulletin for the fourth consecutive day. On Friday, the city had an air quality index of 167, with PM 2.5 the prominent pollutant.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to remain largely in the satisfactory category till Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi on Friday.