Traffic and road safety review to make Gurugram congestion free

The Gurugram police on Saturday said that they are taking steps to identify areas with high traffic congestion in the city and to find out the reasons for the same to resolve the issues related to road engineering or poor infrastructure, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday.

At the beginning of the year, there were 15 identified “black spots” prone to accidents, but currently, only seven remain, police said. (Parveen Kumar /HT Photo)

Vikas Arora, commissioner of police has directed traffic police teams to collaborate with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and relevant departments to remove black spots, officials said, adding that they have already reached out to civic agencies for solutions.

At the beginning of the year, there were 15 identified “black spots” prone to accidents, but currently, only seven remain, police said.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), noted that these black spots are all located on highways. “We have also instructed the relevant department to install grills in areas on the highway where there are none below foot-over bridges and dividers,” he added.

“There were 15 black spots in the city, which has reduced to seven now due to small interventions such as design improvement, better lighting, police deployment and signages. However, we are now trying to identify every area under each police station that may have reported even a single accident, so that the cause of the accident can be worked upon,” he said.

The DCP also said that they have directed teams to enhance road safety measures by painting zebra crossings and other markings near traffic lights at intersections.

“We have asked the teams to visit the spots and find out the reasons behind accidents and remove the deficiencies found there, so that accidents do not take place. We have asked the teams to take every possible action so that road accidents can be reduced,” he said.

Additionally, instructions have been issued to assess the performance of the traffic wing to ensure effective departmental functioning.

Vij said that traffic congestion is reported from several spots regularly and gets affected due to parking problems at various places. “Therefore, we have decided to ensure proper parking for the vehicle by ensuring proper parking space. Furthermore, a commitment to a zero-tolerance policy for corruption has been reiterated. Police personnel are expected to perform their duties with honesty and dedication, treating offenders with politeness,” he said.

During the meeting on Saturday, traffic officials raised concerns about the inability to accept online payments like Paytm and PhonePe at the time of issuing challans due to the absence of online payment facilities in the challan machines.

According to officials, commissioner Arora has taken this matter seriously and has given instructions to start the facility of taking the fine amount online at the time of challan as soon as possible.

