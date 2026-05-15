The district traffic police issued an advisory on Thursday regarding diversions on the Delhi-Gurugram (NH 48) Expressway starting from Thursday.

Officials said that the vehicular traffic near the Manesar bus stand will be diverted until the completion of a flyover constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said that the vehicular traffic near the Manesar bus stand will be diverted until the completion of a flyover constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to officials, the ongoing construction work coinciding with the heavy vehicular traffic on the motorway will likely lead to congestion from Pachgaon Chowk to Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Manesar. “Work on the stretch have already begun, with heavy machinery deployment narrowing the carriageway’s width,” a traffic police spokesperson told HT.

The official added that even though service lanes exist along the main carriageway, commuters heading from Delhi to Jaipur and returning are advised to take alternate routes to reduce daily vehicular volume.

Nainwal, Khoh, Kasan, Binola and Sector 1 of Manesar located along the 13km stretch from Panchgaon to IMT will likely see the maximum impact of diversion of traffic. The route witnesses daily movement cargo, heavy and large goods commercial vehicles, said the official.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Heavy vehicles traveling from Delhi to Jaipur are advised to turn left from Pachgaon Chowk on the NH 48 and board the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway to take Pataudi Road and further enter IMT Manesar via the TCI Flyover,” the spokesperson said, adding that commuters heading towards Sector 8 can take the same alternate route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Heavy vehicles traveling from Delhi to Jaipur are advised to turn left from Pachgaon Chowk on the NH 48 and board the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway to take Pataudi Road and further enter IMT Manesar via the TCI Flyover,” the spokesperson said, adding that commuters heading towards Sector 8 can take the same alternate route. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, traffic from Jaipur to Delhi have been advised to take the service road in front of the Manesar Bhishma temple. Motorists using the Dwarka expressway to enter IMT Manesar can directly utilise a U-turn near Elan Miracle Mall on the Northern Peripheral Road in Sector 84 to reach their destination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, traffic from Jaipur to Delhi have been advised to take the service road in front of the Manesar Bhishma temple. Motorists using the Dwarka expressway to enter IMT Manesar can directly utilise a U-turn near Elan Miracle Mall on the Northern Peripheral Road in Sector 84 to reach their destination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the flyover construction will likely continue for months, necessitating enforcement measures. “Commuters must prepare in advance for extra travel time while passing through the stretch. Alternatively, the advised reduction will cut short travel time,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the flyover construction will likely continue for months, necessitating enforcement measures. “Commuters must prepare in advance for extra travel time while passing through the stretch. Alternatively, the advised reduction will cut short travel time,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON