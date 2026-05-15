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Traffic diversions imposed near Manesar bus stand on NH 48

Delhi-Gurugram Expressway diversions start Thursday due to flyover construction, causing potential congestion. Commuters advised to use alternate routes.

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The district traffic police issued an advisory on Thursday regarding diversions on the Delhi-Gurugram (NH 48) Expressway starting from Thursday.

Officials said that the vehicular traffic near the Manesar bus stand will be diverted until the completion of a flyover constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Officials said that the vehicular traffic near the Manesar bus stand will be diverted until the completion of a flyover constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to officials, the ongoing construction work coinciding with the heavy vehicular traffic on the motorway will likely lead to congestion from Pachgaon Chowk to Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Manesar. “Work on the stretch have already begun, with heavy machinery deployment narrowing the carriageway’s width,” a traffic police spokesperson told HT.

The official added that even though service lanes exist along the main carriageway, commuters heading from Delhi to Jaipur and returning are advised to take alternate routes to reduce daily vehicular volume.

Nainwal, Khoh, Kasan, Binola and Sector 1 of Manesar located along the 13km stretch from Panchgaon to IMT will likely see the maximum impact of diversion of traffic. The route witnesses daily movement cargo, heavy and large goods commercial vehicles, said the official.

 
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