Transport body explores Metro link between Gurugram and Faridabad

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday said Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) is currently considering a Metro link between Faridabad and Gurugram via a “double decker viaduct” in arrangement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

(FILE PHOTO) GURGAON SKYLINE IMAGE - Gurgaon, India- October 02 : The much awaited rapid metro project in Gurgaon, which was to be inaugurated from October 2, has yet again missed its deadline. The trial runs were still being conducted on Wednesday and no further date for its inauguration has been intimated yet. A week ago, the MD had claimed that all arrangements were in place and the final inspection of the Metro rail safety commissioner was awaited, which would take another 2-3 days, in Gurgaon, India, on Wednesday, October 02, 2013. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

A double decker viaduct is a three-tier transportation solution entailing a highway flyover at the first level, Metro rail on the second level and the existing highway on the ground level. The proposed 30. 8km long alignment will run from Gurugram’s Sector 45 to Bata Chowk on the Badarpur-Escort Mujesar Metro corridor in Faridabad

Announcing the project during the 51st meeting of the HMRTC board, of which Kaushal is the chairman, he said the board has approved Metro between Rajiv Chowk and Panchgaon. The total length of this Metro alignment will be approximately 35km and the line will have 20 stations, he said.

The 28.5km Metro project between Huda City Centre and Cyber City has been included in Pradan Mantri Gati Shakti Projects and is now with the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) for a final approval.

PM Gati Shakti incorporates infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments to improve connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive.

He said the Delhi government will be requested to clear the detailed project reports (DPR) and provide financial commitments to Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS) corridors Sarai Kale-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB) and Sarai Kale Khan (SKK)-Panipat.

All these planned projects will provide efficient and environment friendly mass transport systems to residents of the National Capital Region (NCR), besides boosting commercial development in Gurugram and nearby areas.

Kaushal said the number of commuters riding the Gurugram Metro has gone up to 42,000 passengers daily in the financial year 2022-23, which is a massive jump from 8,500 passengers daily that was recorded in fiscal 2021-22.

“The Metro rail has thus performed well in the past 10 months and earned a revenue of ₹34.24 crore in 2022-23 (up to January) as against ₹6.78 crore during the corresponding period in 2021-2022,” the chief secretary said. It is to be noted that fiscal 2021-22 was hit by several Covid-induced lockdowns that had adversely affected Metro travel.

Kaushal said the revenue has increased due to the increase in ridership as well as other commercial and marketing activities.

He urged HMRTC to constitute a committee to explore new ways to increase ridership and to also look at providing last-mile connectivity to daily users. He asked the board to garner more non-fare revenue by developing parking lots, and selling advertisement space and through rentals.

