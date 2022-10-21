Transporter, driver held in Gurugram for using forged vehicle permits

A transporter and his driver were arrested from Sector 37 on Wednesday for allegedly forging documents to move ten goods vehicles through no-entry zones, police said on Thursday. According to cops, a constable suspected foul play and didn’t let a container pickup truck pass through the Sector-37 T-point on Wednesday. The driver tried to threaten the officer with departmental action by showing him a letter with forged signatures of the commissioner and assistant commissioner of Gurugram traffic police.

The constable, Jacky Kumar, and his colleague Dinesh Kumar were on traffic duty at the T-point when they spotted the truck coming from Hero Honda chowk. They stopped the vehicle and informed driver Kamlesh Kumar Yadav that such vehicles were not allowed to enter the area at the time.

Police said Yadav produced a letter with the commissioner’s forged signature which said the owner Murari Lal Sharma had permission to move his vehicles even through no-entry zones. When the constables were dissatisfied with the document, Yadav produced a second forged with the forged signature of the ACP, staying the owner’s ten commercial vehicles had permission to pass through no-entry zones.

A senior police official, privy to the case, said when the driver informed Sharma about the vehicle being stopped, he reached the spot and started pressuring Jacky to let the vehicle go or face consequences. “The suspects must have used these documents in the past and were confident to get away with them again. However, the constables took them to the Sector 10 police station and their forgery came to light upon verification,” he said.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Sector 10 police station, said that the driver was forwarded to judicial custody and the transporter to on one-day police remand for interrogation on Thursday. “Police will soon come to know when he prepared the forged documents and how long he has been using them,” he added.