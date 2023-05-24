Two dead, four buffaloes killed as truck falls from e-way in Nuh

Two people were killed after the truck in which they were travelling fell off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh on Monday morning, police said on Tuesday. Moreover, the truck was carrying around 35 buffaloes, four of which were killed in the accident, officers added. Police are still uncertain regarding the status of the remaining buffaloes.

Police said one of the tyres of the 10-wheeler truck exploded which resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle. It leapt off the safety guards of the expressway and fell in an underpass. Police said the driver’s cabin was completely crushed with the duo trapped in its mangled remains. Police said that the bodies were retrieved from the cabin after an hour-long effort. Police identified the deceased as Nasir and Imran Khan.

Police said the incident took place around 5am in Ibrahimbas village near Ferozepur Jhirka, some 95 kilometres from Gurugram. Five men were travelling in the cabin, said police.

Liyakat Ali, uncle of one of the deceased and a resident of Ibrahimbas village, said that he, along with his nephew Nasir and others including Imran Khan, were returning on Monday morning from Rajasthan with 35 buffaloes. “I was driving one truck while Nasir was driving the other. When we reached near the underpass stretch, the tyre of Nasir’s truck suddenly burst and before I knew it, it fell off the flyover and into the underpass area,” he said.

Ali said that Nasir and Imran Khan died on the spot. Four buffalo carcasses were sent for post-mortem and rest were taken away from the accident spot, he said.

Police said after they received a call, a team from Ferozepur Jhirka was sent to the spot.

Surinder Kumar, deputy superintendent of police, headquarters, said that their teams could only find carcasses of four buffaloes. “The bodies and carcass were taken for post-mortem,” he said, adding that police are not aware of the exact number of buffaloes loaded in the truck.

Kumar said since they did not receive any complaint from the family members, so no case was registered.

However, the locals said that people involved in the transportation should be booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Ummar Khan, a resident of Ferozepur Jhirka, said that police should act against the suspects for transporting cattle over prescribed capacity. “The buffalo carcasses were taken from the spot, and police is unaware who took them and where,” he said.

Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh said that the buffaloes were bought from multi-day livestock fair in Jalawar village in Rajasthan and were on the way to Ferozepur Jhirka. “We are not sure whether they were being taken to slaughterhouse or somewhere else. Our teams found only four dead buffaloes and rest are suspected to be taken away by the villagers. We have not received any complaint so far but we are conducting investigation and questioning a few people,” he said.

