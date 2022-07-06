Two arrested for misbehaving with female head constable inside police station

Two people were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman head constable inside a police station in Gurugram where they had come to lodge a complaint for theft of a scooter, said police on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the woman constable was on duty and working on a case.

Police said one of the two men, identified as Abhishek Mishra (40), tried to pressurise the head constable to immediately register an FIR in connection with the theft of his scooter alleging that it was stolen by Shubham (30) (identified by first name), the other man arrested in the case and whom Mishra had brought to the police station with him.

In the FIR, the head constable alleged that when Mishra asked her to register an FIR, Shubham immediately spoke in his defence stating that he had taken the two-wheeler on rent from Mishra two months ago and even returned it. He still had to pay some part of the rent to Mishra.

Sensing the reason behind their dispute, the head constable asked Mishra to submit a written complaint first. However, Mishra sat down on the chair in front of her and hurled abuses, said police.

When the head constable warned him to stop, Mishra continued using expletives and even pushed her before leaving her room. Police said Mishra threatened the head constable while asking her to immediately register a case against Shubham, after which he sat at the reception with his laptop to send emails to senior police officers to complain about the head constable.

Based on the complaint of the head constable, an FIR was registered against both Mishra and Shubham under sections 34 (common intention), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will be thereby outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (words, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC at the police station, where the woman constable is posted, falling under the jurisdiction of east zone on Sunday night

Investigators said Mishra runs a business of renting motorcycles and scooters in Noida He had not provided his address and personal details to police at the time of registering his complaint.

The station house officer of the concerned police station said further investigation is underway. “We are trying to find out if Mishra has criminal antecedents, if he had actually come to register a complaint or for some other purpose,” said the SHO.

While Mishra was produced in court on Monday, which remanded him in judicial custody, Shubham was granted bail from the police station.