Two assaulted by bar staff after tiff over bill in Gurugram’s Sector 29

At least eight employees of a bar in Sector 29 were booked for allegedly assaulting two guests over a billing dispute over spilled drinks, police on Monday.

The incident took place around 1am on Sunday. The victim, Sumer Singh Vij (35), a Sector 28 resident, and his friend Priya Singh had reached there at 11.30pm on Saturday.

Vij, in his complaint, alleged that 8-10 bar employees attacked him suddenly and they punched and kicked him even after he fell to the ground.

“I have totally lost vision in my left eye and can’t hear anything with my left ear. My right eye was bleeding and my jaw has been broken,” he alleged in his complaint without mentioning the reason behind the incident.

Vij also alleged that he and his friend were taken to the stairwell and their phone was snatched by the suspects who assaulted them.

Investigators said Vij was brought to DLF police station in Sector 29 and later taken to Sector 10A government hospital for treatment.

Inspector Amit Sharma, station house office of DLF police station, said two bar employees were arrested in the case.

“Drinks on Vij’s table were spilled by someone at the bar after which an argument broke out. Staff had not added those drinks to the bill but even then, a dispute took place over payment and Vij was assaulted,” he said.

Ramit Arora, the bar’s business partner, said it was a brawl between two groups and they had no role in it. “Both sides had reached our bar on Saturday night. The complainant was with at least six more persons, including two women. We had no clue about the issue they were fighting about,” he said.

On Vij’s complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at DLF police station on Sunday.

