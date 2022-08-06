Two assaulted for asking neighbours to keep their dog on leash

Gurugram: A 52-year-old man and his son were allegedly assaulted in Pataudi for asking a neighbouring family to keep their dog on leash, police said on Friday. The incident took place at Baspadamka village on July 15 but the victims approached the police on Thursday after recovering from their injuries.

According to police, Subhash Chand and his son Dinesh Kumar (32) were allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons, rods and bricks by the neighbours and both received several stiches. Kumar also suffered an injury to his left eye, causing partial vision loss. He is undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi.

Chand alleged that the neighbour’s dog bit his younger son Yogesh Kumar (30) in February this year but they did not register a complaint at the time. “Our neighbours never keep their dog on leash. It has charged at villagers several times in the past and others have also raised their objections in this regard,” he said.

According to him, Kumar was going to drop his two daughters and son to school on July 15 when the dog charged at the children. “My son asked the neighbours to keep the dog on leash for an hour when the children leave for, or return from school,” Chand said. He alleged that the situation quickly escalated following a heated argument and the neighbours attacked Kumar with rods, sticks and sharp weapons.

“My younger son and I intervened and were also assaulted. Thankfully, Yogesh received only minor injuries,” he Said. Chand said a village-level meeting was held on July 27 regarding the incident but there was no resolution.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against eight people, including two women, under sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Thursday night, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said notices will be soon served to the suspects to appear before the police and join the investigation. “Necessary action would be taken after statements of victims and witnesses are recorded,” he said.

