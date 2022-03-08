Two booked for ‘assault’ on two Muslims in Sector 45

Two persons, one of them a madrassa teacher, were allegedly assaulted and abused by two men in Gurugram’s Sector 45 on Sunday night, while they were returning to Chakkarpur village in Sector 28, police said on Monday, adding that the two suspects have joined the investigation.

Police said they questioned the suspects and have recorded their statements on Monday.

The victims were identified as Abdur Rahman (21), a construction worker residing in Chakkarpur, and Mohammad Azam (44), a madrassa teacher from Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, who was in Gurugram to collect donations. Police said Azam had reached Sector 45 from South City-1 by foot while Rahman had arrived there from Chakkarpur on his motorbike, to pick up Azam and take him home.

According to the victims, they were standing near a hotel in Sector 45 around 9.15pm, when one of the suspects approached them in a car and started quizzing them about why they were standing there and where they were going. They alleged that the man then called over his associate and, together, they assaulted them and robbed them of their motorcycle and two mobile phones. Rahman also alleged that the men forcibly fed Azam a white substance. Azam later told police that he found the taste of the powder “weird”, but other than that, it had no effect as such on his health. The police are trying to ascertain what this “white substance” was.

According to police, they took the help of a passerby to inform the local police station about the incident after which assistant commissioner of police (Sadar) Aman Yadav and Kuldeep Singh, station house officer of Sector 40 police station, reached the spot and took a written complaint from Rahman.

On Rahman’s complaint, police registered an FIR against two suspects of Kanhai village in Sector 45 — under Indian Penal Code sections 295A (deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) at the Sector 40 police station on Sunday night.

Police also further investigation revealed that the three “stolen” items -- two phones and a motorcycle -- were recovered from a Kanhai resident, who told the police that he had found the phones lying on ground on Sunday night, while the motorcycle was abandoned nearby.

Police said the suspects are residents of Kanhai village in Sector 45. Police said had no previous criminal antecedents, but one of them was earlier involved in a few protests, including those for protecting cows.

ACP Yadav said that the statements of victims were contradictory and mobile phones and motorbike were not snatched from them, instead they had left it at the spot and while fleeing from the spot. “The victims suffered minor injuries only as they fell on the road while fleeing. We are trying to recover CCTV footage from the spot and further investigations are on,” he said.

