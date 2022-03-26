Two crematoriums in Manesar set to get ‘eco-friendly’ platforms

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) will set up ‘eco-friendly platforms’ at two crematoriums by May, which will help reduce air pollution in the city, said civic officials on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the help of a Delhi-based NGO, the civic body is in the process of installing the Mokshda Green Cremation platforms, which are elevated metallic platforms, said officials. “The elevated green platforms increase combustion, which helps in burning a body faster and requires less wood. We are in the process of setting up two elevated platforms in Manesar village and another one in Bhangrola,” said Naveen Dhankhar, executive engineer of MCM.

According to civic officials, traditionally, a body is cremated with around 400-500kg of wood in around six to eight hours. Once the green platforms are commissioned, around 100-150kg of wood would be required to cremate a body in two to three hours, thereby reducing pollution and saving time and resources.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said installing the three green platforms will cost them around ₹1.50 crore and will include works such as constructing seating areas, drinking water facilities, toilets, industrial chimneys, waiting areas, prayer rooms, and planting around 100 trees at the two crematoriums.

The renovation work of all the three crematoriums is being done under the Haryana government’s Shivdham scheme for developing cremation grounds and graveyards across the state. “In the first phase, the crematoriums will be upgraded with green platforms. In the second phase, landscaping work and adding other facilities, such as waiting rooms and toilets, will be taken up,” said Anshul Garg, executive officer of Mokshda, a Delhi-based NGO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON