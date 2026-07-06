Two dead, three hurt as speeding truck crashes into car in Gurugram

Two men were killed and three others sustained critical injuries after an unidentified truck allegedly rammed their car in Sector 86 near the Dwarka Expressway early Sunday, police said.

The impact crushed the Hyundai Aura, trapping all five occupants inside until commuters rescued them and alerted police. (HT)

The deceased were identified as Rahul Gill, 24, a resident of Khareti village in Rohtak district, and Umang Beniwal, 25, a resident of Shekhpura village in Sonipat district, police said, adding they were friends.

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Police said Gill was driving Beniwal’s Hyundai Aura when the truck allegedly hit the car from the left side between 3.30am and 4am as the group crossed the Bamdoli traffic light in Sector 86 to climb onto the Dwarka Motorway. The impact bent the car from the middle.

According to police, the five friends had gathered at Gill’s apartment in Landmark Society in Sector 81 on Saturday night. After spending some time there, they left in Beniwal’s car to have tea and snacks when the crash took place.

Police identified the three injured as Shubham Kumar and Rahul Khatri of Kharak Jatan in Rohtak and Sunny of Sheikhpura in Sonipat. They are undergoing treatment, they added.

Rahul Gill and Umang Beniwal were declared dead at a private hospital, while one injured man remains in critical condition with multiple fractures. (HT)

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the collision severely damaged the car and left Gill and Beniwal critically injured. He said the truck driver fled with the vehicle after the crash, leaving all five occupants trapped inside the mangled car. Commuters rescued them and alerted the police control room, following which they were taken to a private hospital in Sector 90.

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{{^usCountry}} “However, doctors declared the duo dead on arrival. Khatri’s condition was critical, as he had sustained multiple fractures from the collision. The condition of the two other victims was stable,” Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, doctors declared the duo dead on arrival. Khatri’s condition was critical, as he had sustained multiple fractures from the collision. The condition of the two other victims was stable,” Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

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On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 10A police station. Turan said CCTV footage is being scanned to trace the truck and arrest its driver. “The bodies of both the deceased were handed over to the families after autopsy,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another accident, 71-year-old Parmeshwar Sahu died after being hit by a private bus near Mor Chowk in Civil Lines area at 8.30am on Sunday.

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Police said Sahu lived with his family in rented accommodation in Patel Nagar, Sector-15 and was riding a bicycle to reach Sector-9 when the accident took place.

Investigators said the bus driver with help of another person had rushed him to civil hospital in Sector-10A but doctors declared him dead. On complaint of Sahu’s nephew Rahul Gupta, an FIR under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of BNS at Civil Lines police station after which the body was handed over to the family following an autopsy.