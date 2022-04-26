Two flee with jewellery worth 35 lakh from Sector-55 house

Two unidentified men allegedly decamped with jewellery worth ₹35 lakh from a house at Sector-55 in Gurugram on Monday, when a resident of the house went out for an hour to bring the kids from school, said police on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Monday, when Anuradha Chaudhary (36) locked her three-storey house and went to Huda City Centre to receiver her two sons, aged 11 and 13 years, from a private school.

Police scanned the footage of a CCTV camera installed in the vicinity and found the two suspects strolling on an empty road and then jumping the boundary wall to enter the premises.

Police said the woman’s husband, Ajit Chaudhary (40), is a Delhi government official, who was at work at the time of the incident. The thieves broke open the locks of two doors in the front to gain entry to the house, said police.

Chaudhary said the thieves were inside when she returned home with her children. “I saw the gates and servant room door open and realized that someone was inside. When I screamed standing on the road, the suspects fled from the back side of our house after jumping the boundary wall,” said Chaudhary adding that neighbours gathered at the spot hearing her scream.

Chaudhary said four rings, 11 earrings, five heavy bracelets, a nose pin, two mangtikas, four coins--all of gold--and 13 coins of silver, collectively amounting to ₹35 lakh, were stolen.

The woman said the thieves ransacked the entire house, probably in search of keys of the almirah on the first floor.

“I carry the keys with myself while leaving the house. The suspects broke open the almirah to take out all the jewellery kept inside a small box. I received the valuables during my marriage,” said Chaudhary.

Baed on her complaint, police registered an FIR against the two suspects under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house breaking) of the IPC at Sector-56 police station on Monday night.

Public relation officer of Gurugram police Subhash Boken said police are trying to ascertain the identity of the two suspects, whose faces are clearly visible in the CCTV camera footage. “Investigation is underway. Necessary action will be taken soon,” he added.