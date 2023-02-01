Two illegal laboratories sealed in Sohna

Gurugram: The chief minister’s flying squad along with health department officials carried out raids at two pathology laboratories in Sohna on Monday evening which were allegedly functioning without valid permission and technical experts, police said on Tuesday. Both the laboratories were sealed after the raids, police added.

Police said that both the laboratories were conducting a host of tests such as Covid antigen, dengue as well as pregnancy.

On a complaint by Parveen Prakash Yadav, the medical officer at the government hospital in Sohna, two separate FIRs were registered against both the laboratories under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and The Indian Medical Council Act at City Sohna police station on Monday night, said police.

Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sohna police station, said further investigation is underway in the case.