Two killed after speeding truck hits stranded van on NH-48

Gurugram

Two people were killed and one other critically injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary pickup van near the exit of NH-48 flyover at Rajeev chowk early on Wednesday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the van was parked on the corner of the road when one of its tyres got punctured. While the van was empty when it was hit at around 6.30am, two of the five passengers — Mohammad Ali, 38, and Akibul Islam, 17— were killed while changing the punctured tyre. Majidul Islam, 19, was standing beside them and suffered injuries. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital, officers said.

The rest of the passengers, including the driver, escaped unhurt as they had left seconds before the accident to bring a jack from a shop under the flyover.

Following the accident, the truck driver fled the spot, leaving behind the truck.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (endangering human life or public safety ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police were trying to trace the truck driver, said sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar, Naharpur police post incharge.