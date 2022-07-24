Two masked men rob liquor shop at gunpoint

urugram : Two masked men allegedly robbed a liquor store at gunpoint in Bakhtawar Chowk, Sector 47 on Saturday night. The perpetrators also assaulted the salesman, before fleeing with ₹1 lakh in cash. Police said they fired gunshot and the store staff narrowly escaped as the bullet hit the rooftop.

Ashok Kumar, salesman of the shop, said, “Their faces were covered and they entered the shop as regular customers. The men took out pistols immediately after and threatened us to handover cash.”

Kumar alleged that he was hit with the butt of the pistol, making him sustain injuries. “Everyone was panicked, including and other customers also present in the shop,” he added.

According to Yashwant Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), the incident was recorded on CCTV and police are scanning the footage to identify suspects. “The perpetrators pointed pistols at all three salesmen and asked them to handover all cash. When one resisted, they hit on the chest. They feld the scene with cash following this,” he said.

Singh further informed that police are conducting investigation and have formed four teams, including three crime units, and one from a police station. “We are scanning footage of routes connecting the shop and will identify the suspects soon,” he added.

A case has been registered under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act against two unidentified persons at Sadar police station.

A similar incident was reported in October last year, where four armed men allegedly robbed a liquor shop of ₹40,000 in cash at gunpoint in Shivaji Nagar, just 200 metres away from the police commissioner’s office.

CCTV footage from the shop showed a man entering the store and asking for a beer late at night. As soon as one of the two salesmen present moved to fulfil the order, the man went to the counter and opened the cash register. They fired as many as seven shots in the air when the salesman resisted. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

