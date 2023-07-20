Two members of bike lifting gang held in Gurugram

Gurugram: Two members of an interstate gang of motorcycle lifters were arrested from the Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 on Wednesday, Gurugram police said.

Police said the two suspects used to steal costly sport bikes from across the city, adding that 10 stolen motorcycles were recovered.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the suspects were identified as Mohammad Shahbaz (23), of Khanpur Ghati and Mohammad Nadeem (23), of Uttawar in Nuh.

“A police team from Sector17 crime branch headed by inspector Narender Chauhan arrested them while investigating a motorcycle theft case from Sector 45 on June 24, for which an FIR was registered at Sector 40 police station,” ACP Dahiya said.

The ACP said that Shahbaz earlier worked as a cab driver but lost his job during the Covid-19 lockdown, while Nadeem worked as motorcycle mechanic in Nuh. “The duo along with other associates had stolen motorcycles from sectors 40 and 53, DLF Phase 3, Sadar, Bilaspur, Shivaji Nagar and other areas and sold them in different states, mainly Rajasthan,” he said.

Investigators said the suspects used to roam around offices, factories and hostels to identify costly bikes and later steal them.

As per police, there were seven cases registered against Shahbaz for motorcycle theft, snatching, looting and carrying illegal firearms and two cases against Nadeem for kidnapping a child and theft.

As per police, with the arrest of the duo, they solved at least nine cases of motorcycle thefts registered at police stations across the city. Police said they are trying to arrest the other members of the gang who helped the duo in selling the stolen motorcycles by preparing forged documents.