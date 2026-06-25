Two men drown while bathing in rainwater pond in Gurugram’s Bajghera

Two men drowned while bathing in a deep rainwater pond in Bajghera on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Investigators said a dairy owner spotted signs of distress and alerted locals. Police said there was no allegation of foul play from the families. (HT)

The deceased were identified as Ranjit Ray, 46, a native of Vaishali, Bihar, and Mahinder Pal, 27, of Bijwasan, Delhi. Police said the incident took place between 2.30pm and 3pm, while the police control room received information at around 3.30pm, police said.

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A senior police officer said both men lived in rented accommodation in Bajghera and had gone to bathe in a large waterbody in the locality.

“The duo had planned to take a bath in a huge waterbody in the locality. They reached the spot and sat at the embankment for several minutes. Afterwards, both went into the water. However, Ranjit came out after a few minutes, but Mahinder remained inside,” the officer said.

Police alleged Mahinder slipped into deeper water and began drowning. “Ranjit jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue him. However, both drowned together as none knew swimming,” the officer said.

Investigators said a dairy farm owner noticed turbulence in the water, found clothes, slippers and snacks on the embankment, and alerted locals, who informed police.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Mahinder’s body was recovered within an hour, while Haryana State Disaster Management Authority divers later retrieved Ranjit’s body. Both were declared dead at the civil hospital and shifted to the government mortuary for autopsy on Thursday. “The family members of the deceased person have not yet alleged any foul play. Necessary legal action will be taken on the basis of their statement or written complaint to police,” Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Mahinder’s body was recovered within an hour, while Haryana State Disaster Management Authority divers later retrieved Ranjit’s body. Both were declared dead at the civil hospital and shifted to the government mortuary for autopsy on Thursday. “The family members of the deceased person have not yet alleged any foul play. Necessary legal action will be taken on the basis of their statement or written complaint to police,” Turan said. {{/usCountry}}