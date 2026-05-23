Two new substations to boost power supply in Gurugram

Gurugram

A senior HVPNL official said that the 220kV substation will improve supply to localities between Sohna Road and the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) has started building a 220kV substation at Sector 75A and will soon commission a 66kV substation in Sector 37 Part II, to address longstanding gaps in supply to industrial and residential areas, officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

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The substations are based on gas-insulated technology, which requires less space than conventional air-insulated systems, and will cost ₹97 crore in total, they said.

A senior HVPNL official, who did not wish to be named, said that the 220kV substation will improve supply to localities between Sohna Road and the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. “Residents of several societies from Sector 69 to Sector 78 will be benefitted as their outage and overloading issues will get mitigated. It will also able to support the load of upcoming residential and township projects in these areas,” the official said.

Officials said that this substation is a replacement for a defunct one in Sector 77, which could not be operated in the past eight years and was later scrapped due to land litigation over compensation between landowners and the Haryana government. “Due to the absence of a high-capacity substation, these areas frequently face outages or low voltage issues,” the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Kushal Kumar Sarkar, HVPN’s superintendent engineer (Gurugram), said that the construction started last month. “The work is expected to get completed in 18 months. The substation will draw power from 400kV substation on Sohna Road as well as from 220kV substation in Panchgaon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kushal Kumar Sarkar, HVPN’s superintendent engineer (Gurugram), said that the construction started last month. “The work is expected to get completed in 18 months. The substation will draw power from 400kV substation on Sohna Road as well as from 220kV substation in Panchgaon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The substation is expected to cost ₹75 crore and is coming up on a four-acre plot, Sarkar said.

The superintending engineer said that a 66kV substation is expected to be commissioned in the next 10-15 days in Sector 37 Part II. “The project was running late by several months as construction had to be stopped after CAQM imposed a fine for violating pollution norms,” he said.

Officials said that the project is expected to cost ₹22 crore and will be built on a 2.5-acre plot. This facility is expected to ensure uninterrupted supply to the Sector 37 industry hub.

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HVPNL officials said that the Sector 37 substation is one of the most delayed projects in entire state. The work order was allotted in 2021 with an October 2025 deadline, but other processes were only started in 2024 due to technical issues across multiple departments.