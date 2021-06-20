Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Two robbers from Delhi arrested
gurugram news

Two robbers from Delhi arrested

The police arrested two members on Sunday for allegedly robbing over a dozen autorickshaw drivers of their vehicles at gunpoint in the past two months across Gurugram. They were planning to steal two-wheelers in Badshahpur on Sunday night, said the police.
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:04 PM IST
HT Image

The suspects, identified as Sonu alias Sunil, and Sunder Lal Sharma, are from Delhi’s Sadar and Rajasthan’s Alwar, respectively.

According to the police, they have recovered a four-wheeler from their possession and also solved at least 12 cases with their arrest. During questioning, the two suspects revealed that they used to come from Delhi to Gurugram thrice a week to rob autorickshaw drivers, adding that they targeted sectors 50 and 56, and Golf Course Extension Road.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects are repeat offenders and have been arrested thrice. The mastermind, Sonu, had contacted other gang members who were out of the jail and started robbing four-wheelers from Gurugram. The gang members have been allegedly involved in the crime for the past four years.

The police said that Sonu targeted vehicles at the developing sectors as the presence of police is comparatively lower there.They only stole vehicles that have a high resale value, the police said. The suspects used to hide the four-wheelers at Sunder’s house in Alwar till they were sold, the police said. Sunder used to send pictures of the stolen four-wheelers to his friends in Uttar Pradesh, who used to arrange for customers.

On Sunday morning, the gang members visited Badshahpur to steal parked two-wheelers but were arrested. “We had received a tip-off that four men were roaming near parked motorbikes in the area. We sent our teams, barricaded the area, and arrested the two robbers,” said Sangwan.

