Two parked school buses catch fire in Gurugram; no one injured: Police

Two stationary buses parked on the premises of a private school in Gurugram’s sector-45 area were reduced to ashes after one of them allegedly caught fire from an electrical short circuit on Wednesday evening, said fire department officials. The school has been closed for four days following the fire incident. (HT Photo)

Officials said both the buses were used for transporting students and staff of the school.

The buses were purchased around ten days back for students, officials said.

The incident took place around 10-15 minutes before the classes were about to end with students then boarding the buses.

Fire officials said at least two to three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Parents rushed to the schools as soon as they received information about the bus catching fire.

According to fire officials, alternate arrangements were made for students after the incident.

In an official statement issued by the Gurugram police, no one was injured in the incident.

“All the students and staff of the school were completely safe,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police.

He said that one bus had caught fire from an internal short circuit after which the second bus parked alongside it, also got burned.

The school has been closed for four days following the fire incident, police added.