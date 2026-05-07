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Two suspected cow smugglers injured in police encounter in Nuh

Police said that during the operation, the suspect attempted to evade arrest, leading to an encounter in which two suspects sustained bullet injuries in their legs

Published on: May 07, 2026 11:30 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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Two suspected cow smugglers were injured in an encounter with the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Nuh police on Thursday morning, officials said.

The exchange of fire took place near a checkpoint in the hilly area along the Nuh–Tauru road. (Representative file photo)

The exchange of fire took place near a checkpoint in the hilly area along the Nuh–Tauru road during a special operation. Acting on inputs about suspicious movement, the police team led by inspector Sandeep Mor intercepted a pickup vehicle allegedly involved in cow smuggling.

Police said that during the operation, the suspect attempted to evade arrest, leading to an encounter in which two suspects sustained bullet injuries in their legs. The injured have been identified as residents of Ghata village.

Also Read: Cow vigilante allegedly shot at by smugglers in Nuh

Both accused were immediately shifted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar for treatment. Officials said their condition is reported stable.

During the operation, the police also rescued two cattle and seized a pickup vehicle used in the alleged smuggling activity. The Sadar police station in Nuh has registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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