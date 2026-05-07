Two suspected cow smugglers injured in police encounter in Nuh

Two suspected cow smugglers were injured in an encounter with the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Nuh police on Thursday morning, officials said.

The exchange of fire took place near a checkpoint in the hilly area along the Nuh–Tauru road. (Representative file photo)

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The exchange of fire took place near a checkpoint in the hilly area along the Nuh–Tauru road during a special operation. Acting on inputs about suspicious movement, the police team led by inspector Sandeep Mor intercepted a pickup vehicle allegedly involved in cow smuggling.

Police said that during the operation, the suspect attempted to evade arrest, leading to an encounter in which two suspects sustained bullet injuries in their legs. The injured have been identified as residents of Ghata village.

Also Read: Cow vigilante allegedly shot at by smugglers in Nuh

Both accused were immediately shifted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar for treatment. Officials said their condition is reported stable.

During the operation, the police also rescued two cattle and seized a pickup vehicle used in the alleged smuggling activity. The Sadar police station in Nuh has registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

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{{^usCountry}} Superintendent of Police, Nuh, Dr Arpit Jain said, “The police team acted promptly on specific inputs and intercepted the suspects. During the operation, necessary action was taken in self-defence, and the accused were apprehended. Our drive against illegal activities, including cow smuggling, will continue with full force.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Superintendent of Police, Nuh, Dr Arpit Jain said, “The police team acted promptly on specific inputs and intercepted the suspects. During the operation, necessary action was taken in self-defence, and the accused were apprehended. Our drive against illegal activities, including cow smuggling, will continue with full force.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials added that efforts are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the network. They said strict action will be taken against those engaged in such illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials added that efforts are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the network. They said strict action will be taken against those engaged in such illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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