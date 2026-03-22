Cow vigilante’s death: 19 arrested in Mathura police crackdown after NH violence

Standing by their position that the death of cow vigilante Chandrashekhar alias Farsa Baba, 55, was accidental and not linked to cow smuggling, Mathura police on Sunday continued a crackdown on those accused of spreading rumours that led to violence on the National Highway on Saturday. Chandrashekhar alias Farsa Baba, whose death sparked violence on Saturday. (File)

Four cases have been registered and 19 people arrested so far, said Shlok Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mathura, adding that more arrests are likely after identification through CCTV footage.

The violence followed an incident early Saturday when Farsa Baba was crushed to death in dense fog while inspecting a stationary container on the Agra-Delhi highway in Sainjani area.

Police said supporters of the deceased alleged deliberate killing by cow smugglers, but investigations found no such link. According to officials, nothing objectionable was found in the container.

Tension escalated as a section of locals blocked the highway and later resorted to stone-pelting, prompting police to use force and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Several vehicles were damaged and some police personnel were injured.

SSP Shlok Kumar said those arrested include Gaurav alias Bhura, 24, Naresh, 30, Himanshu, 24, Pawan, 24, Kapil, 27, Dharmendra, 18, Vishnu, 18, Anuj, 18, Shani, 20, Keshav, 18, Arun, 18, Aman, 24, Subhash, 28, and Sandeep, 22, among others.

“The accused have been booked under sections 109(1), 190, 191(2), 191(3), 352, 351(2), 195, 132 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act,” the SSP said.

“Efforts are underway to identify others involved in spreading rumours and inciting violence. Strict action will be taken against those trying to disturb peace,” the SSP said, adding that social media activity is under close watch.

“Police are identifying those who spread rumours to fuel the situation despite it being an unfortunate death of cow activist in a road accident. We are keeping an eye on social media and those coming from other areas to harm peace and tranquillity of Mathura will face action. Fifteen accused have also already been sent behind bars. We want to assure that no innocent will face action but guilty will not be spared either,” the SSP asserted.

Officials said the administration has implemented a sector scheme and deployed magistrates to monitor the situation.

The ruckus was caused on National Highway at the time when President Droapadi Murmu was 25 kilometres away at Danghati temple in Goverdhan on the last day of her three-day visit.

Earlier on Saturday, DIG Agra Shailesh Pandey had said Farsa Baba had stopped a container on suspicion and was checking it when another truck, moving in low visibility, rammed into it, leaving him critically injured. He later succumbed.

Police maintained that the container was carrying FMCG goods and not linked to cow smuggling, and said the incident was being misrepresented to trigger unrest.

Police also said that Daksh Chaudhary, claiming to be an activist, reached Mathura from Ghaziabad and attempted to ignite the situation by spreading rumours on social media. The SSP said a separate case was registered against Chaudhary and his associates.

“Daksh Chaudhary spread rumours and obstructed government work, following which he was booked. He, along with three associates, has been arrested and sent to jail. We have issued an appeal against such nuisance-makers and urged people not to trust rumours or forward messages that could disturb peace and tranquillity,” the SSP said.