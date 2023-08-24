Gurugram: Two booked for cheating woman by selling plot on fake documents

Two suspects were booked for allegedly cheating a Delhi-based woman by selling her a plot on forged documents in Gurugram and later trying to capture it, police said on Thursday.

Investigators said the prime suspect was the plot owner while the second suspect was his brother-in-law.

They said that the prime suspect had sold the plot to Sandeep Singh, a Jhajjar resident, on the basis of a general power of attorney on January 19, 2012, and later he sold the same plot on the basis of the original deed to his brother-in-law too.

Police said Shashi Chaudhary (35), a resident of Defence Enclave in Delhi’s Najafgarh had purchased the plot in Sector 106 from Singh on August 22 last year after making a payment of ₹47.85 lakh to him.

Investigators said that Chaudhary even got a house built on it after Singh gave her the possession. As per police, Chaudhary rented out the premises to a family on February 15 this year while herself continuing to live in Delhi. However, the prime suspect’s brother-in-law reached the premises with several associates on May 30, and threw out all the belongings of the family living in the house after forcibly barging inside.

Investigators said that soon the woman along with her husband Yashpal Singh Chaudhary (37), reached the spot after which he threatened them to vacate the plot immediately as he was its owner.

As per police, the prime suspect’s brother-in-law identified himself as an officer of a central agency and threatened that he was the rightful owner of the plot.

Police said looking at the scenario, the woman’s husband submitted a complaint on the basis of which a detailed inquiry was carried out and an FIR was registered against the two suspects under Section 34 (common intention), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bajghera police station on Wednesday night.

Inspector Aman Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Bajghera police station, said both the suspects are also Delhi residents. “We are collecting documents from both Chaudhary and Singh after which further action will be taken,” he added.

