Unauthorised street vendors asked to return carts

At least 350 illegal street vendors operating under the street vending zones of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have been directed to hand over their carts within a week’s time period or face legal action.

MCG deputy municipal commissioner Dr Vijaypal Yadav, who oversees the civic body’s street vending project, said that the civic body found at least 350 illegal street carts operational. Yadav said that as per the MCG’s street vending policy, original licensees of the carts cannot lease or transfer the ownership to another person.

Around 1,600 street vendors are operating in MCG’s 125 street vending zones. The MCG’s first street vending zone opened in November 2016, on a vacant plot opposite Medanta Hospital in Sector 32. An MCG street vending zones is a designated area where street vendors, mainly food or beverage vendors, sell their products to residents at affordable rates.

“As per the rule, a street cart can neither be transferred in the name of another nor can it be given to any other person on rent. During the survey and investigation, it has been found that some people have rented the cart to others or have been transferred in the name of others. This type of process is illegal, and the violators have been directed to surrender their cart or else legal action will be initiated by the MCG against them and their belongings confiscated,” said Yadav.

Yadav said that street vendors in Sector 56, which had the highest number of violations, 75, were also called to his office on Monday for a meeting and were given until Wednesday evening to hand over their carts.

“We are taking action against all street vending zones in a phased manner. On Wednesday, street vendors of Sector 44 market were called to my office and they will also be given a two-day deadline to hand over their carts of face action. Within this week, all vending zones will be covered,” said Yadav.

Yadav also said that street vendors were also reminded that ovens (tandoor) and furnaces cannot be used on top of the cart as per the street vending policy and they needed to be removed immediately.

During last month’s MCG House meeting, the street vending policy had become a major topic of debate among councillors and officials. Officials of the MCG too argued the matter, with MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh cautioning Yadav repeatedly to keep the decorum of the House.

As per an MCG estimate, there are around 18,000 street vendors in Gurugram.